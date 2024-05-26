Yoogali SC show they can match it but luck not falling their way

Yoogali SC once again showed periods where they can match it with their Capital Football National Premier League opponents but came away just short after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Canberra Croatia at Deakin Stadium.
The home side were able to take the lead after 23 minutes but Yoogali were unlucky to not hit back almost immediately after a Ryan Zanatta cross found Mason Donadel in the box but while Donadel beat the Croatia keeper it cannoned away to safety off the crossbar to see Yoogali SC trailing 1-0 at the break.
Right in the contest the game took a turn in the 70th minute as Canberra Croatia added a second and killed the game off with a third just three minutes later from a corner.
As time wound down, Josh De Rossi was able to play through Axel Garbin made no mistake from the chance to score his first in the top grade and score his side's third goal of the season.
Yoogali SC will return home next weekend to take on Canberra Olympic
