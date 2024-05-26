Lakes send message to pack with upset of the season against Roosters

TLU Sharks have sent a massive message to the rest of the Group 20 competition after picking up a nail-biting victory over one of the competition favourites, DPC Roosters, at Lake Cargelligo Sportsground.
It was an even start to the game as DPC Roosters held a narrow lead at the breaks after tries to Adam McCann and Thomas Fattore but the Sharks were just two points behind with Chris Kirby and Thomas Byrnes crossing.
McCann scored his second to push the lead out once more, but Lincon Kirby answered for the Sharks.
Again, it was the Roosters who pushed further ahead as Josh Veivers found his way over, but as time wound down, the Sharks gave themselves a chance with Brant Grankel crossing with four minutes remaining.
In the biggest upset of the season so far and highlighting why Roosters coach Guy Thompson was nervous about the clash, with the final play of the game Max Jones got over the line, and a successful conversion from Jaden Kelly saw TLU come away with a 26-24 victory.
The victory sees the Sharks leapfrog West Wyalong into sixth after the Mallee Men fell to Yenda at Wade Park.
The Blueheelers wanted to press home their advantage at the top of the table, and they were able to make the most of the home-ground advantage, which led to a 50-point win.
Elvis Nauer-Wood scored a double while one each to Tumokai Poka, Dawson Mele, Isaiah Potts, Isaiah Little-Buerckner, Aza-Akon Titio, Tom Sellars, Broden Piva and Charlie Tiaina saw Yenda come away with a 54-4 victory. Braiden Jones scored West Wyalong's only points.
