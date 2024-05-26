Hanwood get sought after Pascoe Cup win, ending run of draws

Hanwood were able to pick up their first win in three games after a 2-0 win at Hanwood Oval against a struggling South Wagga outfit.
After a strong start to the clash, Hanwood was able to make the most of their strong start as Rahul Giran rose highest to a Jordan Bellato corner to give the home side the lead after 18 minutes.
It would be a long wait for the second as while Hanwood was able to keep South Wagga at bay, with little threat on Nick McGibbon in the Hanwood goal, they weren't quite able to kill the game off.
That was until Jacom Vitucci got on the end of another set piece to head home a second and hand Hanwood the three points with seven minutes left in regulation time.
In what was a pretty comfortable performance, Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala was pleased with his side's efforts.
"I think we controlled the game well and moved the ball well. From a defensive perspective, we held them out well, I couldn't really tell you when they worried us," he said.
"From an all-round perspective, it was a good performance."
After what has been a tough couple of weeks in terms of not being able to hold on to winning positions, Abdala was pleased to see Hanwood take their second win of the season.
"For three weeks now, we have just missed out," he said.
"We have been leading in two games, and the opposition has been able to come back to draw, so to take the three points is massive.
"The clean sheet is one of the things that we want to keep building on. We want to make it hard for teams to break us down."
It has been an impressive start to the season for the young Hanwood defence, as they have conceded just three goals from their opening five games.
With the defence largely untested by the South Wagga side, Abdala joked that it was good to see his defenders getting involved at the other end.
"We were joking about that because both of the defenders scored the goals," he said.
"Sometimes you hope that our attacking players can do that, but that is the kind of side that we have. We aren't reliant on particular people to do those jobs. It's ultimately, all players have a role to play.
"We defend from the front, which is important and then attacking-wise, we saw both our centre-backs score goals today."
The centre back pairing of Giran and Vitucci has been impressive to start the season and the Hanwood coach is glad to see the pair taking advantage of the opportunity given to them.
"Two young boys here who have taken the centre-back position with both hands and are now going beyond that," he said.
"Not only have they cemented the roles, but they are also growing week by week."
Hanwood will head to Young next weekend to take on a Lions outfit who will be hurting after falling to a 5-2 defeat against Leeton and falling out of the top four as a result.
