Panthers hold off late challenge to stay in second position

The Black and Whites were able to fight through a scrappy opening to the game to come away with a 36-22 victory over Leeton at Solar Mad Stadium.
Leeton were able to make the most of an early mistake just after the kick off as Jahrel Tereva was able to find his way over out wide but the Greens allowed the Black and Whites to hit back almost immediately as Eseroma Nawaqa was able to bulldoze his way over the line to lock the scores at 6-all after 10 minutes.
The Greens were able to retake the lead as after racing up in the line and reading a cuttout pass perfectly, Braydon Doolan picked off an intercept and raced away but the Black and Whites again found a way to answer as Paula Naidike got on the end of a Semesi Liu grubber.
The inclusion of Liu back into the starting side after missing a few weeks with an injury was proving game-changing as he was able to pass back on the inside to send Solo Toru over before Sireli Vulaono getting in from dummy half to see the Panthers leading 24-12 at the break.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka knew having Liu back in the side was going to be a huge inclusion.
"You can see the impact he has on the group with his leadership and kicking game," he said.
"We have been missing that, and it will take a couple of weeks for him to get back into full form, but it's certainly good to have him back today."
It was a fast start to the second half as the Black and Whites were able to cross just two minutes after the break with Mosese Naliva getting over.
Timoci Dabea and Todd Prest found their way over to give the Greens a chance of getting back into the game before the Black and Whites secured the 14-point win when Api Loaloadravu found his way over in the final minutes.
In what has been a mixed start to the year for the Black and Whites five wins, a draw and a loss, finding consistency has been difficult but Lavaka was seeing his side starting to get use to the combination.
"We haven't had the same spine across multiple weeks, and that's not an excuse, but those combinations are coming along," he said.
"In the first half, we were a bit lapsed, but once the boys got their heads around the new combinations, we got into the flow."
