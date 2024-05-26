The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tough season continues for Blacks as they concede 100 points for the second time

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
May 26 2024 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tough season for the Griffith Blacks rolls on as they were hit for a century for the season time this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.