Tough season continues for Blacks as they concede 100 points for the second time

The tough season for the Griffith Blacks rolls on as they were hit for a century for the season time this season.
Taking on the Waratahs in Wagga was always going to be a difficult task for the Griffith side, and it proved to be just that as the Waratahs piled on the points, they came away with a 109-0 victory.
William Beggs had a day out off the bench with four tries, while doubles to Liam Krautz, Aiden Sauer and Thomas Hallam saw the Waratahs able to walk away with the big win.
The Blacks will look to refocus ahead of a home return but know of the task ahead of them when they take on Aggies who were the other side to pile on 100 points against the Griffith side in round four.
The Ag College side were able to pile on the points this weekend as well as they came away with a 121-0 victory over the Albury Steamers.
It was a tough day for the men's sides as second grade fell to a 46-10 defeat with a double to Jope Manono being the only points for the Blacks.
