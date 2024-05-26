Bennett stars as Coleambally enjoy their first win of the season

COLEAMBALLY midfielder Dean Bennett had a day out as he led the Blues to their first win of the Farrer League season on Saturday.
Bennett kicked five goals in a best-on-ground display at Coleambally prevailed in the battle of the two winless teams, defeating Barellan 12.10 (82) to 2.7 (19) at Coleambally Sportsground.
It was tough going for the Blues at stages but a couple of late goals before half-time gave them a 25-point lead at the main break.
From there, the goals began to flow with Barellan's only two majors coming within the last five minutes of the game.
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett admitted there were a few anxious moments.
"Honestly, I still had my concerns. Halfway through the second quarter, we'd only kicked two goals," Bennett explained.
"It was probably the 20 minute mark of the second quarter and we'd only kicked two goals and both of those had been Dean so I was still not sure of our avenues to goal.
"Eventually a bit of scoreboard pressure started to tell on Barellan a little bit. We started to get a gap on them and we opened up from there.
"My heart goes out to Barellan a little bit, we've been there but very pleasing for my boys."
Coleambally welcomed in key forward Tristan Mears for a guest appearance from Cobram and he played a role, kicking three goals.
"He was a big presence," Bennett said.
"He straightened us up. He kicked three goals and had a direct hand in another couple.
"It just gave us an avenue. While he didn't clunk a heap, he brought it to ground."
Bennett was Coleambally's best, kicking five of their first six goals, followed by fellow midfielders Blake Argus, Ryan Best, Chris Hayes and ruck Darcy Mader.
Josh Shaw was tremendous at full-back, while Harry Tooth enjoyed one of his best games.
Bennett said the win lifted morale across the whole club.
"I guess one, you get to revisit the team song. That's always really nice. It's great to get in and sing the team song," he said.
"Also, I don't want to lose sight of the fact I don't think our reserves had won a game in two years. They won by nearly 100 points, they've been on the end of that for two years.
"That was a real positive for the club, to have reserve grade win a game and then our boys to go out on the back of that.
"It's not lost on us that the reality of it is that it was two sides slogging it out that haven't won a game. But the upside of that is, some of the footy we played was what we've been striving to do.
"Halfway through the second quarter it was concerning but then it opened up and we explored our options inside 50 and it felt like we were playing the footy that it takes to be super competitive.
"From my perspective, I was really pleased with that."
Matt Irvin was Barellan's best player, closely followed by reliable pair Riley Irvin and Brad Radovanovic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.