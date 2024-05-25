Hoppers murder Swans on transition as hunt for points against top five continues

Griffith's hunt for points against a top-five side continues after Coolamon were able to use their speed to their advantage and come away with a 14-point win at Exies Oval.
It was an evenly contested first quarter, but sloppy turnovers from the Swans were proving costly, and while Oliver Bartter, in his 50th game, Henry Delves and Cooper Killpatrick, it was the Hoppers who took an eight-point lead into the first change.
It was goal for goal in the second term before the Swans got two to pull the margin back, but again, the Coolamon side were able to respond to get out to a 19-point lead at the main break.
The Swans got the first two goals of the second half through Heath Northey and Jack Neyland, but the points on the transition from the Rovers continued to kill the Swans hopes of getting back into the game as the Coolamon side held a four-goal advantage heading into the final term.
As hard as the Griffith side tried to get back into the game with goals to Nathan Richards and Charlie Cunial the margin just proved to big to overcome as Coolamon were able to hold on to take a 13.10 (88) to 10.14 (74) victory.
It's the inconsistency from his Swans side that has coach Greg Dreyer most frustrated.
"We'd work really hard to get back into the game, and then we'd have a lapse," he said.
"We didn't defend well enough, and it came back to haunt us. We got what we deserved to be honest, we have to start buying in and turning the practice into gameday.
"Every week, there are promising signs, but the consistency just isn't there. It's been much the same all season, and we have a lot to work on."
The ease of which Coolamon were able to go from defence to attack was what proved to be the deciding factor and it was the slowness of the Swans reaction which made a comeback difficult.
"That was their main avenue of attack," he said.
"They spread well, and they used each other, and we were too slow to react and gave them space. When you give a team like that who are quick space, they can cut you up really quickly.
"I thought in the second half we covered it well, but the damage was done, and you have to expend so much energy trying to catch up."
In other troubling news for the Griffith side was the sight of Luke DeMamiel limping from the ground after rolling his ankle after stepping on an opponents foot and Dreyer said the youngster might miss a couple of weeks.
The Swans will hope they can find their consistency when they head to Robertson Oval to take on a winless Wagga Tigers outfit, after they fell to Collingullie.
