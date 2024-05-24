Lawnmower man raising funds for child abuse support

If you had a dollar for every time this year that a man has brought his lawnmower to town for a worthy cause, you'd now have two dollars.
Claude Harvey is a man on a mission, raising funds for child sexual assault support foundation Bravehearts by taking his lawnmower around to regional towns - and now he's set up stall in Griffith for the first time.
Mr Harvey has been taking around his lawnmower for 12 years, after realising that he needed something to catch eyes while raising funds.
"I owned a lawn-mowing business. One of my workers came past one day with a mower, and I realised you can walk around all day and people won't look at you. I thought if I have a lawnmower, people will take notice," he said.
"I want all Australians, in every town and village, to be aware of child sexual assault, and to ensure the many victims of child sexual assault are believed and supported."
Bravehearts offers personal safety education programs for children and schools, and Mr Harvey was keen to see more courses as well as adults getting engaged with the material - and schools taking the opportunity to host the program.
"I'd like to see it become compulsory for one parent to be at the education program as well. Lots of parents don't even know that their children have had these education programs," he said.
"I've been into the schools, seen this program. It's the best education program in this world."
In his efforts so far, Mr Harvey has raised just over $1.5 million, and has goals to hit the two million dollar mark by September next year.
Asked if he ever struggled with the difficult subject matter of child sexual abuse, Mr Harvey said he didn't - and was motivated to ensure that the issue is kept in the spotlight.
"It's an abomination of this world but I don't have any trouble talking about it, it needs to be spoken about. If you sweep something under the carpet, it stops there."
Mr Harvey will be in Griffin Plaza until May 25.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
