Ian Snedden Two Rivers Tractor Trek raises $42K for MND Research

Fundraising efforts in the MIA from the Ian Snedden Two Rivers Tractor Trek have led to a $45,000 donation to MND Research Australia.
The monies were raised from the Trek in March which took parts of the MIA and saw participation from across the Riverina, including Coly, Wagga and Albury.
The fundraising was aided by public auctions in Coleambally and Berrigan and were well-supported by communities.
"I hope that a good time was enjoyed by all; it was great to catch up with fellow trekkers raising money for a great cause," secretary Robyn Cole said.
"When Ian Sneddon first initiated the first Two Rivers Run in 2014, we were raising money for Men's Health - mainly Beyond Blue and Prostate Cancer.
"We changed our fundraising focus to MND following Ian's diagnosis after our 2017 event," she said.
"Up until this year we have raised $10,500 for men's health and $64,000 for MND, with a few smaller donations to SIDS and Mathew West Endeavour Scholarship.
"This year we surpassed all expectations thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, supporters and entrants."
She said stops in Carrathool, Darlington Point and Coleambally were among the highlights.
"At Carrathool, we had morning tea stop near the Steam Plains gateway while lunch was along the Cooinbul Station entrance," Ms Cole said.
"We camped on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River, with a scrumptious roast donated Russell and Virginia Jones and provided by Tim's Meats in Coly.
"Later we camped at the back of the Darlington Point Sports Club where we were presented with a donation cheque for $200.
"After Darlington Point we travelled to our smoko spot at Tubbell Rural Fire Shed where Keith Burg gave a talk about irrigation and the cotton crops grown there," she said.
"At the Coleambally Football Grounds our first public auction raised just over $10,300.
"The auction was well supported and with great items available.
"Archie Jones began his school fundraising activity by raising money for MND Research, with any funds raised to go to our cause.
"He agreed if we could help him raise $1000 then his father Russell - our coordinator - would get his fleece shorn.
"If we could help him raise a further $1000 then Archie would be shorn. The challenge was on and he raised $745 on that first night," she said.
"The following morning we departed from Coleambally via the many twists and turns that this irrigation area is renowned for."
In addition to the $45,000, another $2000 was donated to the Mathew West Endeavour Scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.