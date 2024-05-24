The Area News
Val Woodland joins honour roll as 'hidden treasure'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 25 2024 - 7:19am, first published May 24 2024 - 5:00pm
Griffith's perennial volunteer and mental health advocate, Val Woodland, has been named on the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll for her tireless charity work and dedication.

