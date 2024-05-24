Val Woodland joins honour roll as 'hidden treasure'

Griffith's perennial volunteer and mental health advocate, Val Woodland, has been named on the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll for her tireless charity work and dedication.
For twenty years, Ms Woodland led the Suicide Prevention helpline until it closed in October last year , as well as dedicating countless hours to Griffith's volunteer-run support services such as Carevan, the Griffith Community Centre and Big Brother Big Sister Australia.
This work was recognised earlier in 2023 when Ms Woodland was named Griffith's Woman of the Year and was nominated for Citizen of the Year in the same year.
Now, that work has been recognised by the NSW Premier's Department, NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty with her addition to the honour roll.
A letter from the ministers says regional and rural women are the 'backbone of our communities' and thanked all the nominees for their often-unthanked work.
Ninety-one women were added to the roll at the 'Thank you NSW Volunteers' event in Wagga Wagga, hosted by the NSW Rural Women's Network, held as a part of National Volunteer Week.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said that the dedication to volunteering was 'remarkable.'
"Whether it's on the frontline with the RFS, on the fields of the local sports team, saving lives with their local surf lifesaving club or providing friendship and support to those in need week in week out - These remarkable women see something that needs to be done and they get out and do it," she said.
Minister for Women Jodie Harrison added that that the contribution they had to communities was invaluable.
"We know women can wear many hats and play many important roles in their communities so the contribution women make through their volunteer efforts in their tight-knit communities is truly invaluable," she said.
"By recognising these inspirational women, we want to continue to encourage more local regional, rural and remote women to take their future in their own hands to support and advance their community."
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll calls for nominations throughout the year from individuals and groups, charity organisations, and local members of parliament.
