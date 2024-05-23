Stir over tree removal causes distress for family

A move to cut down two trees on Hillston Street for the sake of a disabled child has caused a stir in the community.
One distressed parent has said the debate has gotten out of hand.
At the May 14 council meeting, councillors voted to allow the removal of two large trees from the front of a home on Hillston Street.
The decision was in support of a disabled child in the home who was unable to leave the home for fear of slipping on fallen seed pods.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta said that he was concerned councillors hadn't given the issue enough consideration, and has said that he is putting together a rescission motion in order to keep the trees.
"It worried me immensely ... I've written to the mayor and councillors expressing my concern about allowing the residents of Hillston Street to pull those trees out," he said.
The homeowner, and mother of the child, requested to be unnamed but said that she felt Mr Zappacosta had lost sight of the human element, and was upset to see the argument find root online.
"It's really personally attacked us as a family. They haven't taken into account the humanity of having a child with a disability and now he's incited people online to judge me as a parent," she said.
"It's such a simple thing, it really didn't need to go this far ... this is not something we did overnight, it's been around five years since we started the process."
She said that they had already lost sleep over the matter, and were distressed to hear so many treating the child's safety as an afterthought or questioning why they had to remove the trees.
The homeowner has agreed to fund the removal and replacement of the trees themselves, prompting agreement from councillors.
"We don't have the money to chop down and replace trees, but it's what we've chosen because it's for our kid."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.