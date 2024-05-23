Women unite in conversations addressing farm safety

Over 30 farming women from across the MIA came together to discuss safety in agriculture.
SafeWork NSW hosted the free 'Chat and Create' event at the Whitton Malthouse to allow networking and the sharing of experiences about what it means to be safe on farms.
In addition to having important conversations, the event also allowed attendees to get create by creating farm safe messages.
Farmers and workers in agricultural workplaces continue to be seriously injured and killed at higher rates than other industry sectors, with farming accounting for one in five worker deaths across NSW.
SafeWork representatives discussed being aware of yourself and others in addition to mental health issues such as suicide and depression which remain prevalent in the sector.
Members of the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) were in attendance providing mental health education and resources while the NSW Rural Women's Network shared links to services.
Regional compliance and interventions manager at Safework NSW Krystal Carter said 35 from Leeton, Griffith, Darlington Point and other locations too part.
"Women are our powerful agents for change in the ag industry and this event was about furthering that empowerment by giving them leading roles in creating a safe work environment," Ms Carter said.
"One of the big things talked about was the ways to navigate conversations with husbands, fathers, and sons."
Ms Carter said plant, machinery and quad bikes continue to be the biggest drivers of farm accidents.
"A lot of the things people work around and with are the focal dangers," she said.
"Just this year the majority of fatalities have been in relation to side by side vehicles, not having or using seat belts, farmers working alone and not having safety plans in place.
"The 'Chat and Create' was about finding ways to have these conversations and ensure our farmers come home safe."
According to Ms Carter, in 2013 there were 149 safety incidents in the state's ag sector and in 2022 that had leapt to 358.
"Farming continues to be a dangerous environment and woman can play an active role to curb those statistics."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.