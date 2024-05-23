'We need more interest': mayor says social media a cause for lack of candidates

The negative side of social media is being blamed as a factor for a lack of interest for councillor candidates in the lead up to the election.
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran has relayed concerns at the lack of interest, saying out of three councillor information sessions, only one person has attended and shown an interest in running.
He fears a lack of candidates will equate to a lack of diversity and options for voters come vote day.
"I'm genuinely concerned people are not participating because of the social media backlash," Cr Curran said.
"Normally when we have an issue like the SRV, people put up their hand to run as they don't agree or want to see change. That hasn't happened.
"Yet, I know there are people in our community that aren't happy. So why are they not putting their hand up?"
He says to have a voice in local government requires engagement.
"If you don't come to a meeting or ask questions you don't know what you're getting in to," Cr Curran said.
"Being a councillor is very much a commitment; it takes time, passion and energy. But when you do it, it can be incredibly rewarding.
"The lack of interest of those wishing to run is worrying and social media and the negative commentary occurring on there is the only reason I can think of for why there's that lack of interest."
He says he has been the subject of criticism online numerous times, some of which has been questionable.
"I've been attacked over a jacket I wear," Cr Curran said.
"I just think people say things on social media they wouldn't say in person.
"I get around the community, both in my role as mayor and due to my employment. Anecdotally I hear from people wanting to talk about roads, parks, gardens - no worries there.
"But on social media it's different; it gives people an avenue to make off the cuff remarks I don't believe they would make outside it.
"Rude, disrespectful comments are not doing our community any favours and are certainly not enticing people to run for council," Cr Curran said.
So far, Griffith man Graeme Bell is the only person to have announced they are running while five current councillors - including the mayor - have formally announced they will re-contest.
The Griffith council election will be held on September 25.
