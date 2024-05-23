Elephant the cause for faulty hand pump at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum

It turns out an elephant-sized problem at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum was in fact caused by... an elephant.
Or a toy one at least.
It's been years since the popular wishing well hand pump at the museum has functioned, with various attempts to discover and remedy the issue unsuccessful up until now.
Volunteer Rob Silvester says he was also baffled as to why it wasn't working but was determined to solve the problem.
But he wasn't as baffled as when he discovered the culprit - a small plastic toy elephant wedged in the well's filtration valve.
"I was amazed," he said.
"It hasn't worked in over ten years and there had been many attempts to get it going again. I got lucky."
The former marine engineer who has made a career of finding leaks on vessels was expecting a leak of sorts to be the culprit.
"I began by filling the tank with water; I was sure there would be some cracks but incredibly there weren't," he said.
"I tried cranking the pump and a little water was flowing but not much.
"Then when I suspected the valve, for which the cap hadn't screwing in properly so gaining access was difficult. But after much I work I did and found this small toy elephant wedged in the suction valve.
"It was that which was preventing the clap from closing properly," Mr Silvester said.
"I'm sure a child at some stage has dropped it into the well and it hadn't gotten in the valve as a result.
"We have aspirations to put some water lillies or even some small fish in the well but obviously we will need to get some sort of mesh covering to prevent anything being caught in there again.
"In any case, it means the pump which has been popular in the past will be able to work again. The pump itself is in pieces and I'm looking to clean off the rust and correct a few other niggling issues with it."
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.