Two motions on Lake Wyangan enclosures at council meeting

Two separate motions relating to the Lake Wyangan animal enclosures will go to Griffith City Council at the May 28 meeting - asking for almost exactly the same thing with a different timeline.
First up, a joint motion from councillor Jenny Ellis and mayor Doug Curran asks for Council to commit to explore options to include animal or bird enclosures in the future planning for Lake Wyangan, as well as explore partnerships and potential grants to help fund and maintain the future enclosures.
The motion also asks that future planning for the park area includes plants and design that would attract wildlife.
Another motion from deputy mayor Anne Napoli asks for a similar outcome, but fast-tracked to happen immediately - partnering with community groups and developing a volunteer base to look after animals.
Ms Napoli said the intent of the motion would be to enhance Lake Wyangan, promote education and get the community more involved in management of the lake area.
The Senior Management Team noted that they couldn't make a recommendation on the second motion without knowing the outcome of the first, leaving councillors to make their decision alone.
Griffith City Council will also be voting on a new plan of management for crown reserves in the CBD including but not limited to the visitor's centre, CWA park, library and swimming pool.
A separate plan for parks in southwest Griffith covers the Regional Sports Centre, City Park, IOOF Park and the Lanza Grove Public Reserve among others.
Council recived funding of $70,036 from the state government from the 'Plans of Management Funding Support Program in 2019, and contributed an extra 90,000 over the 2021/22 and 2022/23 budgets collectively.
