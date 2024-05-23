The Area News
Two motions on Lake Wyangan enclosures at council meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 23 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Two separate motions relating to the Lake Wyangan animal enclosures will go to Griffith City Council at the May 28 meeting - asking for almost exactly the same thing with a different timeline.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.

