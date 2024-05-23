Youngsters impress with first 2024 musical showcase at Griffith East Public

In a first for many students at Griffith East Public school, youngsters enjoyed the opportunity to showcase the musical talents they have picked up this year before a crowd on May 22.
The school's combined band included a training band of which some had only been practising for a matter of weeks yet wowed those in attendance nonetheless.
In his welcoming address, principal Denis Murphy stipulated the importance of the occasion for students.
"This is the first for 2024, a big thing considering some only just picked up their instruments this year," Mr Murphy said.
"It can take a lot more time to get to their level so its a great achievement all round."
Music wasn't the only showcase though, with youngsters also engaging in a Q and A with the band's musical co-ordinator Rhys Thomas, with questions including their favourite thing about playing in the band and tricks they have learnt to do with their instruments.
The concert was in the lead up to a trip to Sydney in September where the students will perform with the likes of others from around the state.
"It will be the third trip we've had and will see students mingle and take part in workshops, including with the NSW Police Band," Mr Thomas said.
"As well as the school band, we will also take along the combined band which includes those now in high school who have been coming back to Griffith East Public to play with the younger ones.
"Our P and C is raising funds to assist with the trip so it's something the school community is really backing."
Mr Thomas said he is amazed with the number of students in the training band this year compared to previous years.
"Most years you would have more in the school band than the training band but this year there are 50 kids in total and only about 20 of them are seniors," he said.
"Most of the members started this time last term and some only started practising with new instruments late last week.
"Given the limited time frame they've excelled well and I'm proud of how they're going," Mr Thomas said.
"Being part of it is a great confidence boost for students and great for bonding between year levels.
"I think in a town where there is an emphasis on sport, it's good for students to have a different avenue to explore which is also healthy for cognitive function."
