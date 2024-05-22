Yoogali SC get second round underway with trip to Canberra Croatia

The second round of fixtures has arrived for Yoogali SC as they will hit the road to take on Canberra Croatia at Deakin Stadium on Sunday.
It has been a difficult start to life in Canberra's top division with no points from the opening seven rounds, they will be hoping the experience gained from the opening seven games will prove to be a tonic to some of the issues they have been facing.
Another thing the club will have an eye on is the transfer window which opens in June where they can look to improve the positions they need to potentially escape the drop.
They are currently sitting with just two goals next to their name from the opening seven games, and while they have been able to create some chances in dangerous areas, it has been the finishing in the final third that has proven to be their downfall.
Getting a result this weekend, while unlikely, isn't completely out of the question taking on a Canberra Croatia team who are under new leadership after they made an uncharacteristically slow start to the season to be sitting in the bottom three with just two wins to their name.
The under-23s will have a tough hit out facing them, with Canberra Croatia currently sitting at the top of the ladder in the lower grade.
The action will get underway at 12.30pm on Sunday with the under 23s while first grade will follow at 3pm.
