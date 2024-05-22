Barellan placing no extra emphasis on battle of Farrer's winless teams

BARELLAN coach Peter Green says the Two Blues will absolutely be 'playing to win' against Coleambally on Saturday but made clear the result won't make or break them.
Farrer League's two winless teams will go head-to-head at Coleambally Sportsground on Saturday when the Blues host Barellan.
Both teams are yet to register a win heading into round eight with Coleambally clear of Barellan on the ladder due to percentage.
The Two Blues will go in with some confidence after winning their first quarter of the season last Saturday in the final term against second-placed Marrar.
The Bombers prevailed by 78 points but the Two Blues finished the better with their 2.5 to 2.1 in the last quarter.
Green believes Barellan are headed in the right direction.
"They actually played some pretty good footy. We had really good connection," Green said.
"There's pleasing signs. We've been making some inroads.
"I think we turned a corner after we played the Jets. I saw signs in that game.
"We've been starting terribly and that may be a combination of a couple things. Consistency at training or pre-game routine. I'll be sorting out the pre-game routine this weekend with them.
"Once they get into it and get into the fight, so to speak, we've actually been very competitive for the remaining three quarters but we've still got a long way to go, there's no question of that."
Green would love to get some short-term relief with a win over Coleambally on Saturday. But he explained that the end result isn't everything.
"All this it's a must-win game, that's all rubbish to me. Whether we win or lose is not going to determine the path that we're on and where we're heading," he said.
"Don't get me wrong, it would be great to win but the wheels aren't going to fall off whether we win or lose this week.
"We'll just keep chipping away at the things we need to each week to make us a consistent, competitive team.
"I'm not deviating off what I'm asking and what my expectation is as a team. If we can do those things we should be a good show but, again, I'm not backing my house on this week."
Green believes if Barellan bring the football they finished last week with, he expects them to be in with a good chance.
"I think we're always a chance, you've got to go in with the belief that you're a chance," he said.
"The training block that we've been doing and the structures and the processes that I've been implementing as a coach since pre-season, it will be a good test as to how they stand up this week.
"One of the things I said to the players (Tuesday) night, it's no different this game, we've still got to play a role, we've still got to trust your process and we've got to concentrate on the things we can control, not what the opposition is, no matter where we are on the ladder."
Making matters harder for Barellan is the fact they've been without Melbourne-based recruits Tom Gee and Jai Sandbrink for the last couple of weeks due to serious ankle injuries.
Green said Barellan's team has consisted of 13 players under the age of 21, with six of those either 16 or 17.
"We've got a very, very young side," Green said.
"I'm enjoying the challenge. It's just a matter of keeping the players focused and understanding of where we're at, which I think they do. I just don't focus on the result, it's not about that for us. We're still playing to win though, don't get me wrong.
"A lot of these guys, what I'm asking them to do, they haven't heard or seen of it before so they're on a steep learning curve and they're taking it on board as quick as they can.
"It's just a matter of getting the games into them and giving them the feedback regularly around the things they're doing well and the areas they need to keep improving in."
