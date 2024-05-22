DPC Roosters nervous ahead of trip north to take on TLU Sharks

Darlington Point Coleambally are readying for a clash which Guy Thompson feels is one they have been nervous for since the start of the season.
Trips out to Lake Cargelligo can be difficult for the visiting sides at any time but even more so when the Sharks have a competitive side.
"We have a few out but that is no excuse, we still have the side to get the job done," Thompson said.
"Especially going to Sharks, it's a bit of a graveyard over there regardless of the team they have.
"This year I rate them, they have a tough middle and they know how to get the job done. They haven't really been out of any of their games and had a few things gone their way they could be a top three side."
The Sharks have shown in recent weeks that they are a side on the way up with a win at home against the Waratahs, who two weeks prior had beaten the Roosters, who they are a side who can't be taken lightly.
They are currently seventh on the ladder but are just two points outside of the fight for a top-five position and can't be counted out come the end of the season.
It hasn't been the most ideal month for the Roosters but after the first grade side had back to back byes, with the withdrawal of Yanco Wamoon from the first grade competition, Thompson was happy with how his side returned to the playing arena last week against Hay.
"The first half couldn't have been better for us, we completed at 90 per cent and back our defence. It was probably our best first half of the season," he said.
"In the second half, we came out with the same attitude until 20 minutes in, and we slipped back into bad habits. I think we gave away 10 penalties in the last 10 minutes."
Even with the fortnight between games, getting a consistent first-grade first grade side on the paddock has been difficult.
"We have had a few injuries week to week, I think we had seven first graders out last weekend and have probably nine out this week," he said.
"If they aren't on the paddock playing they aren't training either so it has been a tough couple of weeks especially with the two weeks off as well.
"It's a credit to our ressies who have been stepping up and holding down the fort."
One of the impressive performers for the Roosters has been Jack Lyons who has made his home in the centres.
"He needs his hands as often as possible at the centre, and he will probably be one of the best centres in the competition if he keeps performing the way he has," Thompson said.
