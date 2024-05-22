MRHS students get hands-on with agriculture

MRHS Griffith students got their hands dirty with a special career day focused on agriculture, learning about possible careers in agriculture.
A partnership between AgriFutures Australia, Training Services NSW and TAFE took the students to TAFE NSW Griffith and some of Griffith's agriculture powerhouses to learn about their potential futures.
Students visited Aquna Murray Cod Farm, Piccolo Family Farms and Tarac Griffith, as well as participating in laboratory workshops testing water and leaves.
Students Tristen Stockton and Kallira Milson said they had enjoyed the day and encouraged others to get involved if they were interested in agriculture.
Mr Stockton said visiting Aquna had been a particular highlight.
"It's been good. We went to the fish farm, learnt how they grow their fish and send it off to other people who buy them," he said.
Miss Milson said she was on board to take up agriculture as a potential career.
"It's more outdoors, and it's more active so that's more fun."
Training Services NSW's Katie Friedlieb said that the program had been successful in Albury as well.
"It's been really good. Students were really engaged, asking a lot of questions about the different equipment and things that were brought in ... we want to tell them about the challenges, how they can overcome them and all the benefits that come from this work," she said.
"Agriculture is no longer just about the traditional farmer, and we need professionals working in the sector in an off-farm capacity too."
AgriFuture Australia manager Abbey O'Callaghan said that they were keen to see more students pick up STEM fields as they look to the end of high school.
"Some of the world's biggest challenges are directly related to agriculture: food security, sustainability, and climate change," said
"We wanted to inspire students to embrace STEM and agricultural subjects as they progress into their senior school years."
