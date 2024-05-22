Blacks facing difficult roadtrip as they head to Wagga for clash with Waratahs

The Griffith Blacks will attempt to do what not many other sides have managed to do in the SIRU First Grade competition as they head to Conolly Rugby Park to take on Waratahs.
It has been a tough season so far for the Blacks, with their only points coming from their round-one victory over the Albury Steamers.
The Blacks started well against Tumut last weekend before the Bulls were able to run away from them in the middle stages of the first half.
They again stepped it up in the second half, but the damage had already been done.
What hurt them more than anything last weekend was their poor execution from set pieces, with the majority of their line-outs resulting in turnovers due to throws not being straight.
Mistakes like that will be killer against the defending champions side who will see this weekend as a great opportunity to try and close the gap to the currently undefeated Wagga City side.
The concern for the Blacks will be their leaky defence which has hurt them a lot this season as they have the worst for and against in the competition with -239.
They will also be mindful of the fact that despite the fact the Steamers are yet to pick up a win this season they have been able to close the gap between the two sides to just two points.
The first grade game will kick off at 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.