Hanwood hunt second win as they return home for second time in 2024

Hanwood will return home for just the second time this season as they hunt for their second win of the season when they welcome South Wagga to Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
While the Hanwood side have been able to make an unbeaten start to the season they have picked up just six points from a possible 12 to find themselves in sixth position after the opening four rounds.
This weekend will see them take on one of the few sides who are still yet to pick up a point yet in 2024 with South Wagga sitting in eight position, just ahead of Wagga United on goal difference.
For the Griffith-based side there has been an impressive aspect to the season with them having the strongest defence in the competition having conceded just three goals, which when considering the average age of the defence in recent weeks is quite a feat.
Coming up against one of the lowest scorers and worst defences in the Pascoe Cup, Hanwood will be hoping to take advantage and pick up a crucial three points.
