Council's director of sustainable planning announces resignation

Another member of the senior management team at Griffith City Council has resigned, just weeks after Steve Saffioti resigned suddenly.
Council's director of sustainable development Bruce Gibbs has announced his resignation from the position, taking effect from June 13. Mr Gibbs took up the role in September 2022 and now leaves to take on a different role within local government.
General manager Brett Stonestreet thanked Mr Gibbs for his work over his time, noting the Local Environmental Plan's amendments and the Lake Wyangan Development Contributions Plan as key successes under Mr Gibbs.
"Bruce has been an invaluable team member, and I greatly appreciate his collaboration with the Senior Management Team and all staff, resulting in several key achievements," he said.
"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
The announcement comes after Mr Saffioti's sudden resignation on February 13, for unknown reasons.
Mr Saffioti worked as council's director of business, cultural and financial services until he announced his sudden resignation on February 13.
Previous director Max Turner was appointed as the Acting Director and will hold the position until August 29, 2025.
Taking on Mr Gibbs' role while a permanent replacement is found will be Planning and Environment Manager, Carel Potgieter.
