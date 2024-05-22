The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council's director of sustainable planning announces resignation

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 22 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another member of the senior management team at Griffith City Council has resigned, just weeks after Steve Saffioti resigned suddenly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.