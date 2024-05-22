The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

President determined to see Multicultural Festival parade make debut

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 23 2024 - 3:09pm, first published May 22 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Determination is in the air for a parade to coincide with this years Griffith Multicultural Festival celebrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.