President determined to see Multicultural Festival parade make debut

Determination is in the air for a parade to coincide with this years Griffith Multicultural Festival celebrations.
It will be the events 16th year and has drawn strong crowds to Memorial Park in the past.
Multicultural Council president Carmel La Rocca is hopeful its success will transfer onto the idea.
This year she hopes even a small-scale parade can be incorporated to build anticipation for the festival which would occur in October.
"Things are looking better this time around; we've started planning earlier than last year," Mrs La Rocca said.
"The way I see it is if we can just get the ball rolling and have something this year we can build on it in the years to come.
"Even if we can get a small one going it would be a start," she said.
"It needs to have meaning and I would like to incorporate a theme of some variety.
"Essentially it's a parade for everyone to get involved in, with floats to reflect all of our cultures, activities and shared identity.
"I'm well open to ideas and I encourage those who are interested in taking part to reach out."
Mrs La Rocca is preparing an application for council for the matter to be determined.
Ideally she would like the parade to take place along Banna Avenue, saying if successful businesses will reap the benefits.
"If it can have a positive impact on the local economy that would be wonderful addition," Mrs La Rocca said.
"As well, it would also be a boost for well-being and morale.
"The idea would be to have the parade the weekend before the festival as at this stage I think it would be too much to have both at once.
"Even having both on a long weekend would likely clash with other events," she said.
"I think it's important for communities because it's an opportunity to showcase what makes a location unique; certainly Griffith's mix of cultures fits that."
The Multicultural Council of Griffith is collating a list of those who would like to participate in the parade.
Expressions of interest can be made by emailing multiculturalcouncilofgriffith@gmail.com or 0411 604 904.
They can also contact Mrs La Rocca on 0412 811 343.
