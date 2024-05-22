Free health checks proving popular with Griffith residents

The MHERV van had already proved popular with Griffith residents in the first hour after opening its doors, with at least half a dozen attending on May 22.
Griffith is one location as part of an extensive tour of the state, located at the Bunnings car park where registered nurse Jennifer Roders offers free heath checks of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.
While the service is primarily aimed at men, she also welcomed women on the morning, saying it was great to see residents being proactive about their health.
"I'm really pleased with the turnout, not just in Griffith but everywhere I've been in recent months," she said.
"On average the numbers I've seen have increased from 27 to 32 so far this year.
"I've also been able to intervene and send seven people to hospital since February."
Ms Roders normally works as an emergency department nurse but decided to give vocational work a go and share her skills more broadly.
"I can keep helping people but it's also a great way to see the country-side and visit communities," Ms Roders said.
Before Griffith the van was in Darlington Point which also saw a positive turnout of around 35 over two days.
Project leader Adrian Payne said the initiative has been running for seven years and he believes the uptake has increased as locals become familiar with what MHERV is about.
"It's always very good news the rates of attendance are rising," Mr Payne said.
"Although I'm not entirely sure why, I suspect it may be that we have visited towns and regional areas repeatedly over the years so people are used to seeing us and understanding what we are about.
"I think a big part of the appeal is not needing an appointment and if there is a wait time it's reasonably short.
"The problem in the beginning was that we found women were more likely to look after their health than men; blokes have a tenancy to put it off," Mr Payne said.
"The idea of booking a doctor or, for those in rural and remote areas, having to travel to see one can seem like a burden.
"It's also been identified that high blood pressure is the main killer for men, with around 42,000 dying a year from what is a preventative disease.
"So I'm always glad to hear indications the outlet is being received well and growing in demand," Mr Payne said.
Those who might not have a chance to drop in today can rest assured they will have another opportunity tomorrow, May 23, in the Bunnings car park.
