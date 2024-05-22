Murrumbidgee council seniors events prove popular

Over 50 people enjoyed an array of events to help celebrate seniors in the Murrumbidgee Council area recently, with an Olympic-themed lunch and visits to the zoo among the highlights.
Reviews of the free events were positive, with 43 people enjoying the mini-zoo adventure at Altina Wildlife Park on May 15, soaking in the beauty of nature and enjoying the company of friends
This was followed by 51 who got together for a lunch at the Darlington Points Sports Club. exchanging laughs and stories.
The following day, 12 residents participated in a Cake Up decorating lesson and coffee morning at The Coffee Nest in Coleambally.
There, participants not only enjoyed delicious treats but caught up with friends and showcased their creativity with cake-decorating lessons.
Earlier in the month some 45 attendees enjoyed an Olympic-themed seniors luncheon at the Jerilderie Sports Club.
The outings were funded by Murrumbidgee Council.
One of those who participated was resident Margaret King who said she was pleased to take part.
"The trip to Altina Wildlife Park was a great idea and something that was quite different to appeal to both men and women," she said.
"Lunch at the Darlington Point Club topped it off; it was a very nice day and a big thank you to Murrumbidgee Council for organising the events."
