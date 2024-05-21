Why boxing and MMA are gaining popularity in Australia

Photo by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Boxing has always been huge in the United States and the UK and can be traced back as far as the 19th century.



So, is all the hype for this much-loved sport rubbing off on Aussie sports fans now? Some folks love to box as a workout, while others compete. And the crowds love it.



After all, Muhamad Ali is definitely a household name, and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know his mantra "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee".

And in more recent years, Mixed Martial Arts (or MMA) has become as popular as boxing in the States.



But these sports have taken a bit longer to take off down under. Australians are slowly coming around to these two sports as both entertainment and a workout.

In this helpful article, we'll share why boxing and MMA are rapidly gaining popularity in Australia. Continue reading to learn more about this exciting topic.

Boxing and MMA are an excellent form of exercise

Did you know that boxing is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise, or "cardio" for short?



The high-intensity nature and methods of boxing training have the potential to improve your resting heart rate and muscular endurance and stamina, which can help you to burn fat and become fitter faster - and all with minimal consequences for your knees, unlike running.

As boxing doesn't place as much strain on the knees as running or jogging and equipment like 16 oz boxing gloves, head guards, and mouth guards are all available to protect the body when in the ring.



Boxing has also been lauded as an aerobic workout that's low-impact whilst still maintaining a high-intensity.



When you're in the entire flow of a full-on boxing workout, you will burn approximately thirteen calories a minute, which is up there with running and cycling.



That works out to be between 250-300 calories for a half-hour session and 650-800 for a full hour. This is an excellent burn rate for cardio exercise.



If you're looking to shed some weight and build more muscle definition in the process, then a boxing training schedule should be able to help you reach the majority of all your personal fitness goals.

The same applies to MMA, which is also a full-body workout. In addition to this, MMA training will help you gain flexibility, stamina and next level discipline, which you can apply to all areas of your life where discipline matters - such as your work and relationships.

It's excellent entertainment

As anyone in the United States will tell you, watching a boxing or MMA match is incredible entertainment.



You get to witness two incredible athletes, in their prime and at the peak of their power, spar off in a hand-to-hand combat match. It's barbaric in a way, but in an enjoyable way for an audience.

Australians love sports; there's no denying that. From cricket to AFL and soccer, we love to watch a match from home or head out to see it live.



And these sports are no exception for an Aussie audience. Regular Australians love to sit at home and watch boxing and MMA.

The most exciting way to watch is heading to a match, and big fights are held in Australia regularly.



It can be a fun night out to get dressed up and witness the combat first-hand. What a fantastic way to spend an evening with friends and family.



As you can see, the spectacle of a live boxing or MMA match is a primary reason these sports are fast becoming very popular down under.

The personality factor

Both sports benefit from having individuals face off against each other, as opposed to team sports.



UFC and MMA, in particular, are great at marketing the individual fighters and hyping up big matches between them.

A significant factor in UFC's (a major MMA brand and company) success is its marketing strategy and the creation of starfighters who have become household names.



Fighters like Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have rapidly become superstars, transcending the sport and becoming celebrities in their own right.

The UFC's laser focus on building individual fighter brands and highlighting their personal stories has transformed matches into major, blockbuster events, drawing in even those who were previously uninterested in combat sports who are sucked in by the pure spectacle of it all.

The same applies to boxing, particularly during world championship bouts where two heavyweights vie for the title.

It gives young people an interest and community

Finally, one of the primary reasons why boxing has been so readily embraced by young people in the US and the UK is simply because boxing gyms provide them with a space where they can process emotions healthily and boost their self-confidence alongside building up physical strength.



The communities surrounding local boxing gyms provide young people with not just a hobby or interest, but a network of like-minded peers and mentors.

Many aspire to be fighters themselves and begin training in boxing gyms or taking up various martial arts.



This can be an excellent way for young people to positively channel their emotions instead of turning to crime or substance use.



In this regard, boxing can be a fantastic method for improving mental health trends and statistics for youth across Australia.

A combat conclusion

In this informative article, we've shared about the rising popularity of boxing and MMA in Australia and why these sports are so popular down under.

