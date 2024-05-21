"We need solutions": Multicultural president speaks on domestic violence rise

The issue doesn't discriminate between culture or gender, with Ms La Rocca saying she has noticed rates on the up in the city in recent years.
She says the time for action over words is now.
"It's time to find solutions because as time goes on it grips our community more," Ms La Rocca said.
"In recent years it's increased astronomically and I believe has ties to the effects of COVID; everything remains a bit disjointed.
"I received many concerns from the multicultural community last year but generally you hear about it anecdotally.
"People don't like to talk about it but now and then you get the gist of its prevalence."
Mrs La Rocca noted the effects of the lock downs as likely having exacerbated the problem while issues relating to alcohol and drug use, cost of living pressures and homelessness have also playing a part.
"We believe there are numerous factors which are all adding to the issue," Ms La Rocca said.
"I believe much of it is tied to a lack of well-being."
She echoed a wish of many in the community that the city had more crisis accommodation and shelter options on hand for those in need.
"We need more places to drop in, somewhere that is for people to go to immediately," she said.
"It's really time we see more shelters built in Griffith.
"More broadly, it's frustrating the violence issue isn't being directly addressed and as promptly as it should," she said.
"We've worked with many people escaping violence. It's a sad situation in Griffith and it shouldn't be happening to begin with."
