Multicultural Council liaison is proving vital for community

Just over five months into the role, Multicultural Council of Griffith's liaison officer Talome Tengere is in hot demand.
This year was the first time the council appointed an officer and based on the reception, it couldn't have come sooner.
With it due to end in October and Ms Tengere along with president Carmel La Rocca are doing all they can to secure further funding to extend the position.
"I'm absolutely loving the role; it's extremely versatile and every day is different," Ms Tengere said.
"It's also very busy; I've already worked with 136 people so far this month alone.
"We're constantly connecting with service providers people and its humbling to think you're a part of finding solutions.
"On any given day I could be working with someone through visa applications, workers coming to Griffith through the Palm Scheme, homelessness, or community initiatives like our multicultural markets."
While many are in need, she said some are dealing with conditions more dire than others.
"Unfortunately we have many who are exploited or have been given false advice, putting them at such a disadvantage that it can render them homeless," she said.
Some of the many community organisations she has brought on board to assist includes Hampers of Hope, Carevan and Barnabas House.
"We're engaging with service providers to obtain resources like as backpack beds and food to those greatly in need," she said.
"That includes mothers with children and we work with outlets to provide crisis accommodation."
As a result, she says her position is providing a critical answer to needs of a broad section of the community.
"I'm certainly hoping we can get it over the line beyond October," she said.
"Often I think if I'm seeing this many this month, imagine how many are out there I haven't met yet. Many need help but don't necessarily know where to go."
Meanwhile, affiliates of the Department of Home Affairs will be in Griffith and Leeton next week, a visit she expects will prove popular.
They will be at the Griffith City Library on May 27 and 28 from 9.30am until 5pm and in Leeton on May 30 and 31 from 10am until 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.