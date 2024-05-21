Griffith family says Little Wings charity 'phenomenal'

It's National Volunteer Week until May 26, and charity service Little Wings is celebrating their clients and volunteers across NSW, the ACT and Queensland.
Little Wings is a not-for-profit that organises free flights and transport services for sick children in rural and regional areas - helping transport them to hospitals and back as needed.
Azrial Collins is a three-year-old Griffith boy who has been using the service for several years, along with his two siblings. The family makes a trip up to Sydney around once a week for the young man's appointments.
His mother Krystal Collins had nothing but praise for the service.
"I think Little Wings is phenomenal, I'm so happy. Az has to go up quite frequently - it was taking us eight or nine hours because sitting in the carseat for too long was painful for him. It really helped him," she said.
"It's amazing, it's really helped us a lot. It means we get to spend more time with Dad, it helps financially and their volunteers are really good - they normalise the whole experience so it's good from a support point of view as well," she said.
Dad Damien Collins said that the service had been a lifesaver for them all.
"They've been amazing, we wouldn't have been able to do any of it without them ... they're a massive help, we'd probably have had to move to Sydney without them," he said.
Mrs Collins said she'd already referred others to the service and would happily do so again.
Pilot Nicholas Bone started volunteering for Little Wings around a year ago after fourteen years flying, and generally flies for them one day a fortnight - but that day can include up to three separate flights on some days.
"It's a lot of fun ... one of my colleagues at my other job pulled me across."
He encouraged other experienced pilots to step up and get involved if they had the time.
"We don't take people straight out of flight school, we take people with some experience but if you have some time up your sleeve, it's really great. You get to meet all these lovely families."
