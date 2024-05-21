The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

First ever draw in ProTen Cup men's as Dragons and Roosters can't be split

By Jamie Parsons
May 21 2024 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first round of the ProTen Cup had its ups and downs with both the biggest scores in the six years of the competition as well as its closest score.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.