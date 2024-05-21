Fascianelli McIver continues to run away with the Winter Competition lead

The advantage of being a Walker on the Long course is that you have the entire track to yourself, no weaving around runners or being pushed into gullies or being sprayed with sweat or invectives.
That is, until you don't have it to yourself which happened quite suddenly near the top of Dom's Dilemma. After leading the pack for over 5km the unfortunate Walker was swamped to 37th in the final 500 metres.
So, reporting from the top of Dom's, the order was Rita Fascianelli McIver well in front, then Daisy Croce 2nd, Lisa Croce 3rd, Simon Croce 4th, Richard King 5th, Gary Workman 6th, Nicole Dehnert 7th, Steven Bourke 8th, Simon Barnhill 9th and Elio Minato 10th.
But how did they fare at the finish ... heroes or zeroes? Well perhaps surprisingly all but one retained a top ten finish, although the order swapped significantly.
Rita continued her lead for a hat trick of wins, with daylight plus a minute to the next runner, seemingly blessed by a benevolent handicapper, and running her best times since 2017.
Following similarly high placings of 2nd and 3rd she is developing a strong grip on the trophy with only four runs left.
Richard King had a strong finish sprint picking off a few runners on the downhill run and collecting Daisy close to the line to take 2nd, Daisy 3rd. If Richard keeps snaffling high points like this, he may be Rita's challenger.
Other notable runs ... Gary at 6th was pleased to claim a PB, Mia Stockwell at 17th was fastest female. Ellen John at 18th is planning her entry for the Half on the Hill and is getting kms into her portfolio.
John Keenan at 23rd was feeling quite casual and celebratory following his 3000kms milestone.
Chris Fuchs at 29th was fastest. Gary Andreazza at 41st was reported walking, could be considered last, or more politely we could say he was making sure the rest of the field got home safely.
All in all, it was a good days running, a "Marathoners Dream" you could say with clean air, firm track, not cold but with zero chance of overheating
Unfortunately, the Short course was run and won after I left and before I got back so I saw nought. The results say Harrison Palmer, Milla Vecchio and Callum Vecchio took top placings and points and these three lead the points core, any of the three capable of the trophy.
Again, there were only four juniors and sixteen runners in total in the Short, a far cry from pre-COVID when forty runners were common and half of them youngsters. Never mind, we oldies and walkers will keep their seats warm until they return. The pull of the Joggers is strong.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.