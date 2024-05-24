Heart Beat of the City

Well known identity and musician Garry Salvestro passed away May 7, 2024 at age 66. Garry was born and raised in Griffith. He became a Town Planner in 1990, later moving to Wagga where he worked for Wagga City Council. Garry then established his own business, Salvestro Planning in 2012, continuing to have close ties with all his family and friends in Griffith.
Former Griffith Musicians' Club president Pat Sergi said he remembered "first meeting Garry back in the late 1970s, working occasionally with my then band Sherwood". "In 1987 Garry asked me to "fill in" at a family wedding as Ian Ippoliti was unavailable," Pat said. That night they sparked an immediate friendship and brought about the inception of "Party Boys Rockin"... Garry, Pat Sergi and Ian Ippoliti. This would be the start of a 37-year run for the band that was still performing as recently as March this year.
Pat recounts that over the 37 years, 38 session musicians have supported the line up, under Party Boys Rockin' banner. The nucleus of Party Boys Rockin' was always Pat, Garry and Ian. Being a sought-after band meant that at times, the band had two fully operating band teams between Griffith and Wagga.
Pat said over that time they played at countless events, functions, wedding and celebrations throughout those years in Griffith, Wagga regionally and out of state as far North as Nhulunbuy (Gove) in the Northern Territory. Garry's effective communication skills and being able to arrange music and the use of technology was the reason for the ongoing success and longevity of the band.
It was after one of these earlier events that Pat said to Garry, "Let's re-form the Griffith Musicians' Club" and from that conversation the club was re-born with Garry holding the position of president from 1988 to 1990. The club is still going strong today.
A major highlight was performing in China at the Zhangjiajie International Country Music Festival in 2013 as the "Spaghetti Cowboys". Garry had always enjoyed when the band would play a set as "Spaghetti Cowboys'" for a laugh and made a submission to perform at the festival in China under that title playing songs influenced by their Italian Heritage.
Pat and Gary enlisted local well known musicians Ian Ippoliti and Angelo Peruzzi and the "Spaghetti Cowboys" were selected and performed at the opening and closing ceremonies as well as live telecasts. "Being selected and then getting to play at this event was an incredible experience," Pat said. "We were from Australia representing Oceania along with 32 other nationalities and Garry was instrumental in making it all happen for us."
A key memory for Pat was the story behind Griffith Takes Two and how it began in the region. "After a group of Wagga musicians played at a function, they were sharing an idea which came from a TV show called "It Takes Two".
Garry said it was a great idea and we should capture the idea. From there and in collaboration with others, the "Takes Two" event "was created and has raised well over $5 million for local charities in Wagga, Griffith and Leeton over the years".
"Garry poured power, strength and passion into everything he did - putting his heart and soul into it," Pat said.
Garry was a very talented musician, he was a good man and very humble, easy going, well liked and respected by all who knew him, both in business and by his fellow musicians.
We thank Garry for his contribution to Griffith, The Musicians Club and countless people over the years who have been touched by his kind, genuine nature and musicianship.
The Griffith Musicians Club especially sends condolences to his wife Antonella, children Saskia and Indy as well as Garry's many close family and friends here in Griffith and surrounds.
