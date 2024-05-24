Heart Beat of the City

Former Griffith Musicians' Club president Pat Sergi said he remembered "first meeting Garry back in the late 1970s, working occasionally with my then band Sherwood". "In 1987 Garry asked me to "fill in" at a family wedding as Ian Ippoliti was unavailable," Pat said. That night they sparked an immediate friendship and brought about the inception of "Party Boys Rockin"... Garry, Pat Sergi and Ian Ippoliti. This would be the start of a 37-year run for the band that was still performing as recently as March this year.

