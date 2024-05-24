The Area News
Heart Beat of the City

By Linda Pasquetti and Pat Sergi
May 24 2024 - 2:23pm
Well known identity and musician Garry Salvestro passed away May 7, 2024 at age 66. Garry was born and raised in Griffith. He became a Town Planner in 1990, later moving to Wagga where he worked for Wagga City Council. Garry then established his own business, Salvestro Planning in 2012, continuing to have close ties with all his family and friends in Griffith.

