Operation Amarok arrests twelve domestic violence offenders

By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 21 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 11:00am
Police across the Murrumbidgee district joined in a crackdown on domestic violence offenders across the state, arresting 12 offenders and conducting over 200 compliance checks in less than a week.

