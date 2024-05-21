Operation Amarok arrests twelve domestic violence offenders

Police across the Murrumbidgee district joined in a crackdown on domestic violence offenders across the state, arresting 12 offenders and conducting over 200 compliance checks in less than a week.
Operation Amarok VI ran from May 15 to May 18 and included every police district in NSW - landing 554 arrests across the state and 1070 charges being laid against alleged offenders.
From those 554, police said that 226 were wanted for serious domestic violence offences.
In the Murrumbidgee police district, police arrested seven domestic violence offenders and found five outstanding offenders on warrants - conducting 211 compliance checks against restraining orders.
A spokesperson for the district described the operation as 'very successful,' while NSW Police deputy commissioner Peter Thurtell said that the arrests sent "a powerful message to offenders and the community at large".
"We do not tolerate domestic and family violence in any form, and our efforts will continue," he said.
"We saw significant arrest numbers in our regional communities, and we also saw arrests for offences that occurred allegedly while the offender was in jail."
Anyone with information relating to domestic and family-related violence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. In an emergency, contact 000.
Help is available at the following numbers:
