Efforts to help Lake Wyangan will continue despite project officer removal

Monitoring and some treatment of Lake Wyangan will occur amid council budgetary constraints, according to general manager Brett Stonestreet.
Council has removed the Lake Wyangan project officer position from its organisational structure, meaning staff will now be monitoring the health and quality of the catchment.
In November 2023 the position was recommended for removal by the Lake Wyangan and Catchment Management Committee which council adopted at its December ordinary meeting.
According to a report of the committee from last November, the removal of the position was identified as a cost saving to council of around $112,000 per year.
It's believed the role had also been vacant for some time.
It was created in 2018 to combat ongoing water quality and blue-green algae issues at the lake, with duties consisting of finding a solution to aid ongoing issues.
Despite its omission, the arrangement is expected to be reviewed by January 2026 when a further report will be considered.
While management of the outlet will continue, it's been noted there is no funding for significant water treatment activities.
"Council's budget does not include funds to undertake any additional Chemiplas treatment of the northern part of the Lake," general manager Brett Stonestreet said.
"In the next few months, Council will continue a program of treatment of the south lake with Diatomix, which is a liquid micronutrient solution that enhances the growth of the 'good algae' called Diatoms.
"This program was suspended in 2022 when the lakes joined after torrential rainfall," Mr Stonestreet said.
"The process of Diatomix is to reduce the levels of Nitrogen and Phosphorus, as well as to enhance the growth of Diatoms which reduce the level of blue-green algae."
He said regular testing will continue along with updates on blue-green algae water warning changes and updated associated signage.
Meanwhile, he added the project officer position might not be the only one to be cut from the organisational structure.
"There is one other permanent vacant position within the organisation structure - GIS support services role - that is proposed not to be replaced," Mr Stonestreet said.
