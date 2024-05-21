Savage hat-trick helps salvage point for Hanwood in Leonard Cup grand final rematch

The Leonard Cup grand final rematch went right down to the wire, but a late strike was enough to salvage a point for a visiting Hanwood side.
The Hanwood side made the trip across to Rawlings Park looking for some redemption after falling in last year's decider to Tolland but it was the Wolves who were able to take the lead after 12 minutes when Brianna Howes found the back of the net.
The home side were able to get their second just 10 minutes later when Lizzie Read found the back of the net.
With 13 minutes left before halftime, Hanwood was able to pull a goal back when Airlee Savage found her way onto the scoresheet to see the visitors trailing 2-1 at the break.
Bernadette Blake was able to restore Tolland's two goal advantage and it looked like that was where the margin would stay.
Savage had other ideas however and two goals in the final 16 minutes, to complete her hat-trick, was enough to see Hanwood leave with a point after the 3-all draw.
For the second time in three weeks, Hanwood will have another bye before returning home to take on Yoogali FC.
It was a tough weekend for Yoogali FC as they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Wagga United.
Two goals midway through the first half after an own goal from Keani Gatto saw the Yoogali side trailing 3-0 at the break.
It was a tough start to the second half as Wagga scored two goals inside the first eight minutes of the second half before another two goals wrapped up the 7-0 defeat for Yoogali, who will hit the road again this weekend to take on CSU.
