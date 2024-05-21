The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blacks survive toughest test so far in undefeated season

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks women's side have continued their impressive start to the season, but they have had to survive one of their toughest tests against a determined Tumut side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.