Blacks survive toughest test so far in undefeated season

The Griffith Blacks women's side have continued their impressive start to the season, but they have had to survive one of their toughest tests against a determined Tumut side.
Sophia Kelsey got the scoring underway early but, after falling awkwardly in a tackle, limped from the field with a knee injury but was able to return at the start of the second half.
After what turned into a very stop-start first half, the Blacketts were able to get into decent field position and were able to convert as they spread the ball out wide to send Megan Lonsdale over for yet another try in her debut season to see the Griffith side leading 12-0 at the break.
The home side was able to make a strong start to the second half as Fay Saula was able to barge her way over before a 70-metre break from Lonsdale saw her able to get over for her second try of the afternoon.
While the Bulls lost a player to a yellow card, they were able to pull a try back however, the Blacks wasted no time in restoring their advantage as Lavina Siale was able to make a break down the sideline and run around to score under the post to see the Griffith side pick up a 31-5 victory.
It was the sides first game in three weeks after two straight byes, but coach Lama Lolotonga felt his side was able to get back to work well in one of their biggest challenges this season.
"I won't put the blame on it, but it was a good reality check for the team," he said.
"Our defence was working, but the girls were probably a bit rusty after having two weeks off. Tumut is a really good team, and they came with a side that was quick and tackled really well."
In what has been an impressive start to the season, the 31 points the Blacks amassed against the Bulls is their lowest of the season.
A lot of that success has come from the juniors who have stepped up this year, and Lolotonga has been blown away by their impact.
"They have been really impressive," he said. "Amy Parker has been a superstar, and Megan Lonsdale has also really proven herself.
"The older girls were really stung by the result from last year. They have been training really hard to ensure that they can get across the line this year."
The Blacks will head to Wagga this weekend for the grand final rematch against Waratahs.
