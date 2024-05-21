Kangaroo Bus headed for area to save Service NSW customers time, money

Those in Darlington Point, Coleambally, Goolgowi and Hillston in need of Service NSW assistance will have the outlet come to them in June and July.
The 'Kangaroo Bus' is stopping in regional and remote communities across the state in a bid to save residents time and money, enabling Aboriginal communities with better access to government services and transactions.
A full suite of services will be available on the spot, including driver licence and vehicle registration renewals, Seniors Card applications, and driver testing.
Revenue NSW Aboriginal Outreach officers and the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages engagement team will also be available at certain locations.
A concierge from the Service NSW Business Bureau will also be on hand to provide personalised guidance on how to start and grow a business, as well as navigate relevant regulations and licence applications.
Customers will also get connected with an independent Aboriginal business advisor for free one-on-one coaching and advice on topics including business planning, selling to government, marketing and cash flow.
"We are committed to ensuring all customers from every corner of NSW can access the same high-quality service no matter where they live," minister for customer service and digital government Jihad Dib said.
Minister for Aboriginal affairs and treaty David Harris said the outlet will be invaluable for those who live more than 30 minutes from a Service NSW branch.
"This bus is helping overcome the issue of distance, making sure more people can be reached with important government service delivery and support," he said.
The bus will be in the area from June 19 in an extensive tour of more than 40 locations as part of a ten-week loop.
The bus will begin in the area at the Hillston council chambers car park from 9am until 4pm June 19, followed by Goolgowi's Stipa Street from 9am until 11.30am June 20.
In Darlington Point's Fig Tree Park, the bus will be stationed from 1pm to 4pm June 20.
The following month on July 30, it will return to the area, stopping at the Coleambally Community Hall from 9am until 3pm.
More information, including schedule and community locations, is available on the Service NSW website at www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/mobile-service-centres.
Appointments can be made for driver testing, Business Concierge and cost of living support by calling 13 77 88.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.