Every player is better than they were last year, and the team is benefiting

They established themselves as a powerhouse through the 2023 season but Griffith are out bigger and better in 2024.
With just one loss after six rounds, the Swans have built on last year's grand final loss and come out stronger than ever.
Young attackers Tahlia Quinn and Jenna Richards have had particularly impressive starts to the season.
Coach Joh Munro said the pair have taken their netball up a level this year.
"Jenna Richards is having a really great season and Tahlia Quinn actually probably played the best game that she's played for the year in wing attack, hitting that circle edge really strongly for us," Munro said.
"Both of them have stepped up again this year, Jenna in particular, the way that she goes about her training, she's such a genuine competitor and that's what I really like working with.
"You can push her and get a lot out of her, and the exciting thing for me is she's got so much more growth in her game.
"Over the last 12 months Tahlia's stepped up, she's got another level of maturity to her game, and is starting to think her way through games rather than just relying on pure speed alone, she's adding more dimension and adaptability to her game.
"So it's both really exciting to see them where they're at now, but also for me it's really exciting to see what they'll do in the next few years."
But it's not just experienced youth that's shining for the Swans, with club newcomer Brooke Buckley blowing Munro away.
The 16-year-old joined the club this season and has been the prefect addition to their attacking end.
"She's playing exceptionally well for us down in that attack end and really complimenting Jenna and Tahlia, Georgia as well," Munro said.
"She's added such force in that attacking end and a bit of stability in that shooting position and it allows us to really focus in on things at training and then implement them on the game day."
Stepping into the side for the first time this year, Kacy Bell was also outstanding in the Swans' win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The key defender paired up with Jasmin Gilmour for the Swans 77-30 win.
Midcourter Georgia Fuller said the pair gelled seamlessly on court.
"It was her first game for us actually this year, she played circle defence with Jas and they looked like they have been playing together for ages but it was was their first time actually playing as a unit," Fuller said.
"Kacy was just amazing, the amount of intercepts she was able to take and her linking up with Jas in that circle and building the confidence for Jas was so good."
Though it's been a strong start to the season, Munro said there's still plenty to work on.
Not taking any game lightly, the Swans have a tough month ahead of them with fellow top four teams Coolamon, Collingullie-Wagga, and Mangoplah-Cookaridinia United-Eastlakes on their fixture.
Munro wants to see improved flow down the court.
"We're a team that really embraces the challenge and you've got to play against the best sides to see where you're at," she said.
"It also gives you a good indicator of what your strengths are, what your opponent's strengths are and where you need to be to be a contender in the league
"I'm confident that at our best, we can definitely be right up there.
"We've worked a lot on our attacking connections in the past three weeks and I against Ganmain was the most fluid we've been and it was just really nice to watch."
Collingullie-Wagga 58 d Turvey Park 23
Griffith 77 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 30
Mangoplah-Cookaridinia United-Eastlakes 64 d Leeton-Whitton 54
Wagga Tigers 59 d Narrandera 42
