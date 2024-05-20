Teenager charged with breaking into home, stealing vehicle

A young man will face court after being charged with the alleged robbery of a home in Coolah Street.
Just after 11pm on April 29, police were called to a home in Coolah Street following reports that it had been broken into and a vehicle was stolen from the home. Two young men were spotted in the area at the time.
Following investigations, police arrested a 16-year-old boy on May 17 at around 2.40pm at a home on Heath Crescent.
The young man was charged with aggravated breaking and entering and was granted bail before he will appear at Griffith Children's Court on July 15.
Police are investigating six break-and-enters on May 15, when a group of four people allegedly went up and down the Griffith streets checking for unlocked cars and homes.
In Cappello Close, Mallinson Road, Hardiman Way, Sidlow Road, Waugh Street and Sharam Street, they found their targets.
Police are confident that all six robberies are linked and are continuing investigations, but urged all to ensure vehicles and homes are locked up safely at night before they go to sleep.
Police urged anyone with information on the break-ins to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
