Lisa Messenger to deliver Women in Business keynote

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 21 2024 - 11:48am, first published May 20 2024 - 4:00pm
Entrepreneur and author Lisa Messenger will be delivering a keynote speech for Griffith Women in Business, discussing optimism and lateral thinking in business.

