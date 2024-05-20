Lisa Messenger to deliver Women in Business keynote

Entrepreneur and author Lisa Messenger will be delivering a keynote speech for Griffith Women in Business, discussing optimism and lateral thinking in business.
Ms Messenger is a best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur who's best known for founding The Messenger Group in 2001 and Collective Hub in 2013. She's also written or co-written 16 books including the best-selling 'Daring and Disruptive.'
On June 20, she'll be visiting Griffith to deliver a special address for Griffith Women in Business covering her journey and sharing what she's learned.
Organiser Sara Pixley said that they were thrilled to have Ms Messenger coming to town after initially trying to set up a talk last year.
"She's been an entrepreneur for 20-odd years, gone through an incredible journey herself ... she has built a business, realised that she was a very good ideas person and not such a good manager," she said.
"She's been one of our most requested people to bring to town, so we're excited to have her coming."
Ms Pixley added that she personally was looking forward to hearing from Ms Messenger on how to break out of comfort zones after hearing about a writer's retreat that Ms Messenger hosted.
"What she really focuses on and what she'll talk about on the night is that she challenges people to change the way they think about anything," she said.
"She's talking along the lines of finding the silver lining and everything that's hit and those lessons. She's an incredible woman."
Tickets are now available at griffithwomeninbusiness.org, and will be available until June 10 or sold out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.