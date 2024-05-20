'Our best is good enough': Coach believes Swans can match it with top sides

Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is confident the Swans can match it with premiership favourites Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Wagga.
The Swans went down to the Lions on Saturday by 26 points, however it was an improved showing from Griffith.
They started the game on fire by kicking the first five goals and they then hung in the contest up until the halfway mark of the final term.
Although ending up on the wrong side of the result, Dreyer believed there were some huge positives to take away from the loss.
"I see that our best is good enough to compete with these top two sides," Dreyer said.
"We had a really good start and kicked five goals, they responded as we expected as good sides see that as a challenge and they got back in.
"There were probably three or four goals from direct skill errors from us, so there's a bit for us to work on but I was really happy with the effort for the game.
"We competed really hard and defended well under a lot of pressure, we hung in there but they were too good in the end."
After a grand final appearance in 2023, the Swans prior to Saturday had failed to make a huge statement in their first couple of games.
Although notching up wins against Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera, they also had registered losses at home to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park.
Dreyer felt the return of a few key players had led to the improved performance and he believed the pressure was now on to respond at home against Coolamon this weekend.
"That was our best group we've had all year, so we expected an improved showing which we got," he said.
"We just lacked a bit of polish I reckon to be fair, so we've got plenty to work with.
"But it'll mean nothing if we don't go away and work on it and improve, then rebound next week.
"There's a bit of pressure on us next week against Coolamon to respond at home and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Nathan Richards, Mason Rosengreen and Riley Lucas were among the best for the Swans in defeat while Henry Delves and Kahlan Spencer both finished with two goals apiece.
It was Delves' first game of the season for the Swans and Dreyer believed he had a good impact down forward for Griffith.
"It was good to have big Delvesy back, he's a good fella and a solid addition," he said.
"Having Henry and then Heath (Northey), they were a couple of targets which we haven't had over the last couple of weeks.
"Obviously that worked to our advantage, they both played well and it's nice to have him back."
Young forward Isaac Conlan left the field in the third term after clashing heads with Lions midfielder Tom Anderson.
The teenager didn't return to the field for the remainder of the contest, however Dreyer revealed that Conlan was all good following the collision.
"He's alright," he said.
"I think it just shook him up a little bit, he's only a young fella at 16 years old.
"I was just cautious with him and I didn't want to put any pressure on the young fella, I think he's fine."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.