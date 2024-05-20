Black and Whites stand alone as final unbeaten side in League Tag

The Black and Whites are now standing alone in League Tag as the one remaining undefeated side after the seventh round of the competition.
It was a clash with their local rivals in the Waratahs that were next in the sights for the Panthers as they took centre stage at Exies Oval.
The Panthers were able to make the most of a mistake from the Waratahs coming out from their own line as Hollie Penrith was able to break the home side's line to break the deadlock.
It was looking like it might turn into a big win for the Panthers as Niumai Serukabaivata found her way over to see the Black and Whites leading 10-0.
The Waratahs were able to find their way back into the game as Jessica Carusi was able to break through the Black and Whites defensive line and with Carusi able to convert her own try it was a four-point game heading into the halftime break.
It was an impressive showing from the Waratahs as they were putting pressure on the Black and Whites line trying to cause what could have been the upset of the season had they been able to find a crack with the pressure they were causing.
The Panthers were able to withstand the pressure before Ash Penrith was able to push their lead out to 10 points mid way through the second half.
The game started to fall for the Black and Whites as Rachel-Rose Priest was able to dance her way through the Waratahs defence before they were able to put the icing on the cake as they spread the ball out wide to Nicole Hollaway who scored in the corner to wrap up a 26-6 victory.
Leeton were the only other undefeated side left in the competition but Yenda were able to head across to Leeton No 1 Oval and end that streak.
The Blueheelers were able to get the scoring underway after eight minutes before Jamie Taylor answered with eight minutes left in the first half.
Jenna Richards found her way over before the end of the first half to see the Yenda side leading 12-6 at the break.
Three tries in the space of six minutes with Amelia Lolotonga and Jordan Payne saw the Blueheelers starting to run away with the game.
Yenda would score another try before Jaida-Lee Lyons scored a late consolation for the Greens to see the Blueheelers come away with a 34-10 victory.
Meanwhile, a hat-trick to Maddison Morris has helped TLU Sharks pick up their first win of the season after a 43-0 win over Yanco Wamoon.
Hay were able to pick up their second win of the year as tries to Jessie Carter, Hannah Stewart and Larissa Sorensen lifting the Magpies to a 16-6 win over DPC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.