Inspiration behind Her Way mural revealed

A beautiful new mural has been installed as a co-production between the Safer Cities project and the Banna Lane Festival - showcasing the amazing flora that the region has to offer.
The mural by artist Christina Huynh or 'Styna', showcases endangered flora from around the area and sits on the Kirinari Community Services fence across from Service NSW.
Miss Huynh explained the process of crafting the mural, which is a response to the Her Way brief of 'regional landscapes' - with the addition of her own passion for endangered species.
"We started on the 25th and it was done in eight days," Miss Huynh said.
"I picked from a list of vulnerable species that are found in the Weeping Myall Woodlands ... I use elements of flora and fauna that's endemic to the area and then if I can find specific flora that's vulnerable or endangered, I like to include that."
The mural features particular closeups of Western Rosewood and Poplar Box plants, scattered over a view of Griffith from Scenic Hill.
While most mural artists use stencils and pre-plan the design beforehand, Miss Huynh prefers to freehand the painting - while the corrugated fence proved tricky to navigate, she said it was an exciting challenge.
"It's a similar process to painting other murals, except the corrugated fencing made things a little trickier, you have to work with the grooves and the bumps. Because it was on the fencing, I switched to aerosols," she said.
Miss Huynh added that she was keen to come back to town for the festival itself, or do more work in the region after meeting plenty of people - from other artists to passersby while she was working on the piece.
"It was a lot of fun and a really nice time. I've never been to Griffith before, it's really lovely ... I'm super thankful to everyone involved with the festival and the community were really lovely as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.