'Phill the YouTube guy' wants to put Griffith on the map with channel

A well-known former Griffith man is reaching for YouTube stardom, with his travel channel featuring iconic local landmarks.
Phillip Campbell's channel 'What Phills Doin' has so far reached 655 subscribers, with just short of 200 videos uploaded.
The clips feature his experiences travelling in Australia and abroad, including Vietnam, South America, Thailand, Fiji and Venezulela.
Several of his videos feature Griffith as the primary subject matter, including Hermit's Cave, Banna Avenue, food and more.
Currently working as a waiter in Sydney, he hopes to one day support himself with his channel and associated website alone.
"I've been known as Phill the waiter guy but now I'm known as Phill the YouTube guy which I welcome," Mr Campbell said.
"My goal is to reach 1000 subscribers in order to obtain ad revenue to help do this full time," he said.
"I'm very lucky and pleased with the reception but what's important is the reaction from my hometown."
He says he has always been in love with travel and that it was only natural a blog and channel would come about.
"In 2009 I met the love of my life online, flew to South America on my first solo trip to meet her and recorded the experience," he said.
"I had an overwhelming feeling of wanting to record and share experiences so I kept a camera close by.
"In recent years I had some life-changing events that led me to reflect on what I actually want to do with my life -I decided this was it."
Growing up in the city in the 1980s, he said Griffith has always been close to his heart and he hopes his online reach will give it exposure.
"I was born and bred in Griffith so I know just about everyone," Mr Campbell said.
"I'm probably most proud of my Griffith videos and that I have my hometown behind me. You never forget where you come from.
"I definitely want to return to Griffith and do some other videos such as food reviews, and I encourage people to reach out, say hi, offer suggestions, ideas, or areas that need attention," Mr Campbell said.
While running the channel does take time, he says he loves every moment of it.
"When you're doing something you love it never feels like work," Mr Campbell said.
"There's a lot to learn when it comes to cameras, editing, learning the various ways to film, using software and more.
"My advice for anyone looking to go down that path is to jump in," he said.
