Teen to face court over alleged Darlington Point school vandalism

A 15-year-old will face court following investigations of an alleged break and enter and vandalism at a school in Darlington Point.
Police say just after 1am on May 18 they received reports the Darlington Point Public School on Hay Road had allegedly been broken into and significantly damaged.
Following enquiries police arrested a 15-year-old around 2:50pm in the township.
He was taken Griffith Police Station and charged with Break and Enter and cause Malicious Damage, Malicious Damage and cruelty to an animal.
He was refused bail to appear at Wagga Children's Court on May 20.
In a statement on the school's Facebook page, principal Richard Busby relayed his dismay over the incident, noting the facility remains operational.
"The [alleged] vandalism primarily affected the K/1 classroom, and we have made immediate arrangements to relocate our K/1 students to another classroom to ensure their learning continues without interruption," he said.
