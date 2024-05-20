Ley critical after councils miss out in regional funding program

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has criticised the federal government following the announcement of successful applicants in the first round of a regional funding program.
Minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King announced over 40 applicants from the first round of the program will share in around $207 million.
But Ms Ley says applications from councils in her electorate like Murrumbidgee and Leeton have missed out.
"Compare this to the last round of the Coalition's Building Better Regions Funding policy where seven projects in Farrer received a total of over $5 million out of $300 million committed nationally to 298 recipients," Ms Ley said.
"I know of some fabulous applications from Leeton, Hay, and Darlington Point which were depending on this program to help deliver much needed projects in those communities," she said.
"There are some very disappointed councils and local organisations in Farrer right now.
"(In addition) Labor policy has seen mobile phone blackspot funding vanish, an end to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, the dedicated Agriculture Visa torn up and destroyed bipartisanship on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan," Ms Ley said.
Minister King said the government is committed to investing in regional areas to create jobs, build opportunity and unlock economic growth and productivity.
"The Growing Regions Program and the regional Precincts and Partnership Program form a key part of this commitment by investing in critical community and economic infrastructure across regional and rural areas in a fair and transparent way," she said.
"I look forward to seeing the successful projects roll out across the nation, supporting employment, stimulating economies and strengthening communities."
