Celebrating work of volunteers

The Griffith LHAC would like to acknowledge all of the wonderful volunteers during National Volunteer Week. The theme this year is 'Something for Everyone' with events taking place around the country to say thank you to the millions of Australians who volunteer.
All LHAC members are volunteers and give of their time freely and willingly to better support the health outcomes of their communities. More than 60 members came together recently in Leeton representing 20 different LHAC committees across the Murrumbidgee footprint. The LHAC forum in Leeton celebrated community led and driven innovation with key note speakers and local members sharing their experiences of what 'innovation' means to them.
The annual MLHD Excellence Awards are fast approaching and on this special night an important individual category of Volunteer of the Year will recognise an individual who has gone above and beyond in their capacity. As Chair of the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee, I feel very honoured to have been nominated along with Anne Wescott, Corowa LHAC Chair, Lourene Liebenberg, Deniliquin LHAC Chair and Samara Franke, Mental Health Volunteer.
Griffith is a community that is renowned for its generosity not only in a financial sense but as importantly their donation of time and energy towards a greater cause. You need look no further than the wonderful volunteers supporting Can Assist, Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group, Prostate Cancer Support Group, Vinnies and Country Hope just to mention a few.
The MLHD Palliative Care Volunteer Service is looking for new recruits, so if you have some spare time, you could be matched with individuals who have things in common. More information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and follow us at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.