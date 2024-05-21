The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Celebrating work of volunteers

By Margaret King, Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee (lhac)
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 3:57pm
The Griffith LHAC would like to acknowledge all of the wonderful volunteers during National Volunteer Week. The theme this year is 'Something for Everyone' with events taking place around the country to say thank you to the millions of Australians who volunteer.

