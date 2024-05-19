Yenda continue to improve credentials as a title favourite for 2024

The Yenda Blueheelers have ticked off another box as they look to assert themselves as one of the title favourites after knocking off the defending champions in Leeton.
It was a physical opening 20 minutes before the visitors were able to break the deadlock when Henry Taylor found his way over.
The lead was shortlived as Shanon Bradbrook levelled the score for the Leeton side but Yenda looked to push away from the Greens when Ryan Newman and Tikiko Noke crossing for the Blueheelers.
The Greens were able to pull a try back before the break as Elwyn Ravu crossed right before the halftime break to see Yenda leading by six points at halftime.
The Blueheelers came out strong at the start of the second half, but again, Bradbrook was able to find an answer to keep the margin at a converted try.
In the final 30 minutes, the Yenda side was really able to run away from the clash.
Tom Sellars was able to get the scoring underway while Feake Tuuaso Pale crossed with 14 minutes remaining and was followed over by Sellars for his second just three minutes later.
Tongia Fox was able to put the icing on the cake with a try with five minutes remaining to see the Blueheelers remain on top after a 40-16 victory.
DPC Roosters remain hot on their heels in second after they came away with a resounding win over Hay.
A Jack Lyons double either side of halftime and a try each to Chaise Sergi, Jon Huggett, Tom Fattore and Joe Peato saw the Roosters come away with a 40-12 victory.
Toby Crighton and Patrick Miller crossed for Hay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.