Hanwood stay unbeaten after third straight draw on the road

Hanwood has had to settle for a third straight draw after making the trip to Rawlings Park on Saturday evening to take on Lake Albert.
The game started out in a positive manner for the Hanwood side as Nazareno Tello was able to continue his progression in the first grade side after he opened the scoring after eight minutes.
They were able to hold the lead until Beck Frostick found the back of the net, with nine minutes left in the first half, as the sides went into the break and locked at 1-all.
The Sharks received their third red card in two games when Meethal Shanibaqi was given a straight red after 66 minutes but the visiting side were unable to make the most of the numerical advantage as the game finished locked at 1-all.
Meanwhile, it was a tough hit out for Yoogali FC after they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Henwood Park.
It was an evenly contested opening half an hour before Jake Ploenges opened the scoring after 39 minutes to see Henwood Park take a 1-0 lead into the break.
Ploenges double his side's advantage shortly after halftime while goals to Declan Rohrich and Thomas Forge saw the lead grow the four goals.
Frank Pirrottina pulled a goal back before red cards to Pirrottina and Michael Perre in the space of three minutes saw the wheels really fall off.
Kyle Yeates scored a double while James Thompson finished the route, and Henwood Park came away with a 7-1 victory.
Yoogali FC has a bye next weekend, while Hanwood return home for a clash with South Wagga on Sunday.
